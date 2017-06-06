Trump's tweets aren't to blame for the Republicans failures: Steve Hilton

Steve Hilton, former strategy director to David Cameron, on Tuesday discoursed why President Trump needs to do a better job communicating his tweets to the public and how the commander-in-chief is similar to Former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher.

“I’ve always been a fan of the tweeting, I like the fact that Donald Trump has always communicated directly to people in a clear way… but it needs to be targeted in a better way,” he told FOX Business’ Neil Cavuto.

Despite the praise for Trump, Hilton is critical of the Republicans inability to pass legislation.

“The reason health care is not going anywhere and not happening is not because of the President tweeting, it’s because the Republicans who control Congress can’t agree on what health care reform should look like. The reason tax reform isn’t going anywhere is the same,” he said.

Hilton also discussed how Trump is comparable to Thatcher in regards to criticizing their own governments.

“When she [Margaret Thatcher] was prime minister in the U.K. she had a habit of criticizing her own government… she often operated as a bit of an outsider coming in to shake things up,” he said.

