Paris climate agreement was a bad deal for America: Kellyanne Conway

Kellyanne Conway, counselor to President Trump, explained Thursday why she respects the commander-in-chief’s decision to have the U.S. withdraw from the Paris climate agreement.

Continue Reading Below

“He [Trump] made very clear that he’d be willing to renegotiate or reenter this accord or a different one … He took months to execute on this … because he did what leaders do: He took the insights, inputs and ideas of other people who disagree with him, weighed those consequences and came to the same conclusion,” she told to FOX Business’ Lou Dobbs.

Conway believes the decision by the president will benefit the country, saying it’s much more significant than simply completing campaign promises.

“This is about creating a growth economy and creating competitiveness and unleashing energy,” she said.

Additionally, Conway questioned why former President Barack Obama wouldn’t ratify the Paris Accord through Congress.

“He [Obama] did his end run around Congress in both the Iranian nuclear deal and the Paris Accord. If these are such wonderful ideas … then why go right around Congress?” she said.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

“That’s the way the ‘swamp’ works and the way the people that elected Donald Trump don’t want the ‘swamp’ to work anymore,” she said.

