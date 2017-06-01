We love Trump overseas--as entertainment: Marc Faber

During the presidential campaign, 'The Gloom, Boom & Doom Report' editor Marc Faber predicted Donald Trump would be the best candidate for the markets, telling the FOX Business Network’s Stuart Varney, “Before his election, I was interviewed by Fox and actually I said Trump would be better for the markets than Hillary Clinton because he’s more pro-business.”

But four months into Trump’s administration, Faber has tempered his optimism, raising concerns about the president’s actions and tweets.

“As it turns out, I’m a little bit disappointed that he’s an interventionist, you understand? He intervenes into many things, he tweets all day his directives.”

According to Faber, foreign leaders love Trump because he is entertaining, not because of his political or economic policies.

“I mean, he has great entertainment value, we love him overseas for the entertainment he provides foreign countries.”

Faber did see Trump’s policies as particularly beneficial overseas.

“But I wrote that he would be particularly great for emerging economies and for Europe.”