ObamaCare Rescue is Our Priority, Rep. McMorris Rodgers Says

A Washington state congresswoman said Sunday she is optimistic that health care reform will move forward “very quickly,” as conversations among her constituents continue to increase.

“We’re having the important member-to-member conversations,” Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash., told Maria Bartiromo on “Sunday Morning Futures.” “It is our priority to move a health care bill out of the House and rescue people from what is a failing law. ObamaCare, although well-intentioned, we continue to see premiums go up, the copays, the deductibles—we need to be providing the American people a better health care future, and that is our goal as we continue the conversations.”

Rodgers, who serves as the Republican Conference chair, also discussed tax reform and economics, saying her goal is to make sure the tax package is budget neutral.

“The reason that it's important is it gives the certainty beyond a 10-year budget window,” she explained. “I believe it is important that we give people and businesses the certainty beyond this 10-year budget window. And the way we do that is by getting to budget neutrality so that those rates stay in place beyond the 10-year window.”