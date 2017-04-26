Trump’s Tax Plan to Give Wealthy a Smaller-Than-Expected Break

President Donald Trump’s tax overhaul will call for just three brackets with the tax rate for the wealthiest Americans likely to be higher than previous proposals, White House sources told Fox News Wednesday, which could be good news for Middle America.

The top tax rate would decrease from 39.6 percent to 35 percent under the administration’s comprehensive tax package, Fox News reported. Previous floated proposals had the top rate at 33 percent. The administration aims to set the other two tax rates at 25 percent and 10 percent, the latter down from an initial 12 percent proposal.

While critics have accused the administration of looking to give tax relief to the rich, this revised proposal would be a smaller-than-expected break for the richest Americans in the country. It could also alleviate some concerns over substantially increasing the deficit.

Additionally, White House sources said Trump’s tax plan will include a significant increase in deductions for both individuals and families. Under the proposal, the tax breaks for individuals and married couples filing separately will increase from $6,300 to $12,600. The standard deduction for a married couple filing jointly will jump from $12,700 to approximately $24,000.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin confirmed Wednesday the administration was seeking to cut the corporate tax rate from 35 percent to 15 percent during an interview with The Hill.

Full details of the tax plan will be unveiled Wednesday afternoon.