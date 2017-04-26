On Our Radar

Conservative House Group Says Ready to Back Latest U.S. Health Care Bill

Doctors Jordan Klein (2nd R) and Chane Price (R) confer as University of Miami interns Ignatios Papas (L) and Tim Sterrenberg (2nd L) look on in the Rehabilitation Unit of Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami, September 30, 2013. The Obama ... administration accelerated its push to persuade individual Americans to sign up for the most extensive overhaul of the U.S. healthcare system in 50 years, the Affordable Care Act (commonly referred to as Obamacare) even as the program's foes in Congress fought to delay its launch with the threat of a federal government shutdown. The Jackson Health System is the largest in Florida and one of the largest in the U.S. REUTERS/Joe Skipper (UNITED STATES - Tags: HEALTH) - RTR3FGCZ (Reuters)

The conservative House Freedom Caucus is prepared to support a reworked U.S. healthcare reform bill even though it would not fully repeal former President Barack Obama's signature healthcare law, the group said in a statement on Wednesday.

"While the revised version still does not fully repeal Obamacare, we are prepared to support it to keep our promise to the American people to lower healthcare costs," the House Freedom Caucus said in a statement posted on the website of its chairman, Republican Representative Mark Meadows. 

(Reporting by Timothy Ahmann; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

