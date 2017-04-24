Rep. Boyle: I Oppose Trump’s Border Wall, It’s a Waste of Money

Rep. Brendan Boyle, D-PA, on Monday said the chances of a government shutdown happening at the end of the week could still be on the table if a budget deal is not reached.

“I think it’s a much more realistic possibility than people recognize so I’m very concerned about it. The last couple government shutdowns were bad for the markets [and] were bad for our economy,” he said during an interview on Fox Business' Countdown to the Closing Bell.

Boyle said that he completely opposes President Trump’s border wall and believes that it would be a waste of money.

“I would be willing to vote for what’s Washington’s speak, a clean CR. In other words, we get up against the government shutdown. In order to avoid a shutdown, we continue conversations for another week or two and we keep funding levels exactly the way they are, no funding for a border wall,” he said.



The Pennsylvania congressman will vote no to President Trump’s spending bill and believes that other Democrats will vote no as well.

“If the Republican president and the Republican House and Senate holds funding the government hostage over this border wall issue, they will not get a yes vote from me and they should not expect to be bailed out by any Democratic votes,” he said.