Japanese Deputy Prime Minister Taro Aso said on Tuesday the United States and Japan agreed to combat unfair trade practices.

"Japan and the United States will actively pursue the three-prolonged approach of fiscal, monetary policies and structural steps to achieve balanced, powerful economic growth," Aso told a news conference after talks with visiting U.S. Vice President Mike Pence.

(Reporting by Stanley White and Leika Kihara; Editing by Robert Birsel)