WWE Hall of Famer Booker T. Huffman: Trump's First 100 Days Have Been Rocky

Former WWE Wrestler Booker T. Huffman weighs in on how President Trump is doing in office and how his life in the ring was very similar to what’s currently going on in Washington.

“First 100 days has been pretty rocky. It’s not as easy I think as he thought it was going to be to actually get certain things done, such as repealing ObamaCare,” he told FOX Business’ Neil Cavuto. “Just like with repealing and replacing ObamaCare, I think if we would have just taken out what was bad and left what was good, I think the other side would have been more willing to actually work together.”

Huffman compared his life as a wrestler to what’s currently happening on Capitol Hill.

“In the beginning I went out there and I performed at a very very high level... I know when I finally got to a certain place in my life and my career it was time to step aside and let the young guys go out there and do their thing. I think that’s what it’s like in Washington.”

The Houston mayoral candidate also said that politicians should reach out more to the younger generation to help them shape and create a better future for the country.

“I think you actually have to go to the young people and actually see what they think, see what they feel like the city should look like 10 years from now. Maybe they should be shaping the country as well as the city, opposed to just a lot of old guys in the office and making decisions for everybody else.”

