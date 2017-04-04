Trump to Talk Economic Growth with CEOs and Construction Union

President Donald Trump is holding two meetings Tuesday aimed at comprehensive economic improvement; from expanding employment opportunities in the U.S. manufacturing sector to increasing investment prospects among America’s largest companies.



Tuesday morning, Trump will host a town hall with CEOs and leaders from more than 50 companies to address America’s business climate and growing the economy.

FOX Business has learned an important item on the docket during the meeting will be tax reform, an indicator many business owners and investors have been watching as a gauge of what to expect from both stocks and the economic recovery moving forward. Trump is expected to talk to the CEOs about how his plan will affect their businesses.

Trump’s daughter Ivanka, in her newly minted federal position as assistant to the president, will be in attendance at the meeting. So far, she has taken part in most of the administration’s efforts to cultivate the domestic workforce. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao and Director of the National Economic Council Gary Cohn will attend as well.

Some of the big business leaders that will be at the meeting include Citigroup (C) CEO Michael Corbat, JetBlue (JBLU) CEO Robin Hayes, Modell’s CEO Mitchell Modell, NYSE president Thomas Farley and GE (GE) vice chair Beth Comstock.

Last week, as reported by FOX Business, the president and the First Daughter met with female small business executives with the goal of promoting economic empowerment among women business leaders.

Another item Congress hopes will fuel economic growth during President Trump’s tenure is the proposed $1 trillion infrastructure plan. On Tuesday afternoon, the president is expected to detail parts of his blueprint to rebuild America’s roads, bridges, schools and tunnels before the North America’s Building Trades Union Legislative conference. More than 3,000 trade leaders from across the country will be in attendance for the speech, and the group will be a large part of the construction effort, if the bill is approved by Congress.

Last week, Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao said the package will also include energy and water infrastructure, and potentially rebuilding veterans’ hospitals. Chao said the full bill will be unveiled by the end of this year.

While the administration looks to revive its first major legislative effort—repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act—which hit a snag when parts the Freedom Caucus and the Democratic Party opposed the bill, infrastructure is widely believed to be a bipartisan issue that will provide stimulus to incite higher U.S. economic growth.