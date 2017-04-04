Trump to CEOs: We Are ‘Destroying’ Regulations in Your Way

During a town hall on Tuesday with CEOs and leaders from more than 50 companies, President Trump discussed his infrastructure plan and slammed regulations posing unnecessary impediments.

Continue Reading Below

“We're talking about a very major infrastructure bill of $1 trillion, perhaps even more…It doesn’t help if they can’t start because it’s going to take…years to get the permits,” the president said.

He told the business leaders in attendance the government would soon be getting out of the way.

“We are absolutely destroying these regulations that have been placed over your heads,” he said.

Trump is holding two meetings Tuesday, which the White House said are aimed at comprehensive economic improvement; from boosting employment opportunities in the U.S. manufacturing sector to increasing investment prospects among America’s largest companies.

During the town hall both Ivanka Trump and Vice President Mike Pence highlighted the administration’s goal of putting millions of Americans back to work.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

“Under President Trump nearly 500,000 new jobs have been created in the first two months of this year,” Pence said.

Ivanka spoke about an issue that she has been vocal on throughout her father's tenure, the inclusion of women in the workforce.

“My father wants to create 25 million jobs in this country and women need to participate for that to be realized,” she said.

So far, Ivanka has taken part in most of the administration’s efforts to cultivate the domestic workforce.

Some of the big business leaders at the meeting included Citigroup (C) CEO Michael Corbat, JetBlue (JBLU) CEO Robin Hayes, Modell’s CEO Mitchell Modell, NYSE president Thomas Farley and GE (GE) vice chair Beth Comstock.

Last week, as reported by FOX Business, the president and the First Daughter met with female small business executives with the goal of promoting economic empowerment among women business leaders.

On Tuesday afternoon, the president is expected to detail parts of his infrastructure plan before the North America’s Building Trades Union Legislative conference. More than 3,000 trade leaders from across the country will be in attendance for the speech, and the group will be a large part of the construction effort if the bill is approved by Congress.

Last week, Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao said the package will also include energy and water infrastructure, and potentially rebuilding veterans’ hospitals. Chao said the full bill will be unveiled by the end of this year.

While the administration looks to revive its first major legislative effort—repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act—which hit a snag when parts the Freedom Caucus and the Democratic Party opposed the bill, infrastructure is widely believed to be a bipartisan issue that will provide stimulus to incite higher U.S. economic growth.