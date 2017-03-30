U.S. House Speaker Ryan Understands Trump's Frustration on Health Bill

Watch Live: Senate Hearing on Russian Intelligence Activities

House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) holds a news conference after Republicans pulled the American Health Care Act bill to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act act known as Obamacare, prior to a vote at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, March 24, 2017.

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan said on Thursday he understood President Donald Trump's frustration with Republicans' failure to agree on healthcare legislation to replace Obamacare.

"It's very understandable that the president is frustrated that we haven't gotten to where we need to go," Ryan told reporters when asked about Trump's tweet saying the conservative House Freedom Caucus was blocking the party's agenda and vowing to fight them if they did not get on board.

Ryan said about 90 percent of Republicans supported the party's healthcare bill and only about 10 percent opposed it. 

(Reporting by Susan Cornwell and Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

