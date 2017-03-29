Judge Napolitano: Very Little For the Government To Do About America's Opioid Addiction

President Trump is taking on America’s opioid addiction with the announcement of a new task force, but Judge Andrew Napolitano says the government can do “very little” to tackle the epidemic.

“This is a problem,” Napolitano told the FOX Business Network’s Stuart Varney, but one not easily resolved from Washington. “This is a decision between physicians and patients and it’s a problem with over-prescribing,” he said.

Former Republican presidential candidate Governor Chris Christie is set to lead the new task force, but in Judge Napolitano’s opinion, he can do more as the governor of New Jersey.

Of the 20.5 million Americans, 12 or older, who suffered from a substance abuse disorder in 2015, 2 million used prescription pain relievers and 591,000 involved heroin, according to the American Society of Addiction Medicine.