Ashcroft: Funding Sanctuary Cites May Be the Definition of Insanity

Former U.S. Attorney General John Ashcroft said on Tuesday he agrees with U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions that the federal government should not fund cities that harbor illegal immigrants.

“The idea that the federal government should fund belligerent resistance to federal government policies is maybe the definition of insanity,” he told the FOX Business Network’s Neil Cavuto. “It’s totally reasonable to say, ‘If you are going to disrupt our ability to enforce the immigration laws, we are not going to fund you, we are not going to send you some of the $4 billion in aid that comes from the federal government.’”

Sessions announced on Monday during a press conference that sanctuary cities are making the country “less safe."

“What you have in these sanctuary cities is the release to the general public of convicted criminals…They release them on the public, but they refuse to release them to law enforcement authorities of the federal government,” Ashcroft said.

