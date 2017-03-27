Health Care Bill Can Come Back to Floor Tomorrow: Rep. Harris

Rep. Andy Harris on Monday said the GOP health care bill isn’t dead just yet.

“I think this bill was put on pause, this bill can come back to the floor. It could come back to the floor tomorrow if a negotiated settlement is reached,” Harris, R-Md., said on “Countdown to the Closing Bell” with Liz Claman.

President Trump’s plan to repeal and replace ObamaCare was pulled last week by GOP leaders in the House of Representatives due to lack of support from a split Republican Party.

House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wisc., said on Friday tax reform won’t be as easy due to the Republicans’ inability to agree on the new health care legislation.

“Yes, this does make tax reform more difficult,” Ryan said. “But it does not in any way make it impossible.”

Harris, who is also an anesthesiologist, added that implementing the new health care bill would be the “best and clearest” way to tax reform.