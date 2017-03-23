Senior House Democrat Says Republicans Short of Votes on Health Care Bill

The No. 2 Democrat in the U.S. House of Representatives said on Thursday it was clear Republicans were falling short in their effort to secure votes to pass their healthcare bill, and said he doubted they would succeed.

"Clearly, they don't have the votes now because the president is working it very hard, the Republican leadership is working very hard, and they're making changes" to the legislation, House Democratic Whip Steny Hoyer told MSNBC. (Reporting by Timothy Ahmann and David Morgan)