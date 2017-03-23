Watch Live: Day Four of Hearing for Trump Supreme Court Pick Gorsuch

More | Dismiss

On Our Radar

Senior House Democrat Says Republicans Short of Votes on Health Care Bill

Politics Reuters

The Capitol is seen in overcast skies as the 115th Congress convenes in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017. With the GOP now in control of the White House, the Senate, and the House, Republicans are expected to begin dismantling eight years of President Barack Obama's Democratic policies, including his signature health care law. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

The Capitol is seen in overcast skies as the 115th Congress convenes in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017. With the GOP now in control of the White House, the Senate, and the House, Republicans are expected to begin dismantling eight years of ... President Barack Obama's Democratic policies, including his signature health care law. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) (AP)

Expand

The No. 2 Democrat in the U.S. House of Representatives said on Thursday it was clear Republicans were falling short in their effort to secure votes to pass their healthcare bill, and said he doubted they would succeed.

Continue Reading Below

"Clearly, they don't have the votes now because the president is working it very hard, the Republican leadership is working very hard, and they're making changes" to the legislation, House Democratic Whip Steny Hoyer told MSNBC. (Reporting by Timothy Ahmann and David Morgan)

What do you think?

Click the button below to comment on this article.

Show comments