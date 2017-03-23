Nigel Farage: London Terror Attack Raises Leadership Questions

Nigel Farage, former leader of the UK Independence Party, says Wednesday's attack near the U.K. Parliament building in London raises questions about immigration -- and Britain's leadership.

Continue Reading Below

“Public attitudes are hardening – the people themselves can deal with these problems," Farage said in an interview with Varney & Co. on the FOX Business Network. "But I sense the gulf between politicians, liberal media, and genuine public opinion on this question has probably never been wider.”

Farage said in countries throughout Europe, including Belgium, France, and Germany, terror attacks have led citizens to ask tough questions.

“You know, why has this been allowed to happen? Why when anybody talks about being strict about immigration are we met with protests in the street? Why have we not dealt with multiculturalism and division in our societies? And I really think, that a lot of people are now saying, actually, it’s these politicians that have caused this problem in the first place.”

Scotland Yard identified 52-year-old Khalid Masood as the attacker who left three people dead, including an American citizen, and a police officer.

ISIS has since claimed responsibility for the deadly rampage according to the Amaq media agency, and although the mood in London following the attack is “remarkably calm,” Farage notes that there is a lot that needs to be done to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

“I mean look, we’ve turned a blind eye to mass sexual exploitation in the north of England. We’ve completely turned a blind eye to the fact that there are Muslim communities in our big cities where no one speaks English,” he said. “There is a lot to be done, and I think there are real questions being asked about our leadership.”