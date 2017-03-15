Rep. Kevin Brady: 'Confident' Healthcare Bill Will Get Done

The GOP’s plan to replace ObamaCare, known as the American Healthcare Act, has received its fair share of criticism across both sides of the aisle since its introduction in early March. However, Rep. Kevin Brady (R-TX) reassured Neil Cavuto during an interview on the FOX Business Network that he’s “confident” members of Congress will come together to pass the bill.

“I think at the end of the day we come together, because the alternative is keeping Obamacare, all taxes, all subsidies and mandates in place and hurting a lot of people,” Brady said.

Yet, while Brady remains optimistic, some of his Republican colleagues have voiced serious concerns over the bill, including Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Senator Rand Paul (R-KY), who called it “ObamaCare lite.”

Congressman Brady said House Republicans are open to new ideas regarding the healthcare plan, and will “rely upon our Senate colleagues to actually help us get this done, not merely criticize. The way I see Senator Cruz’s role, he is trying to work to find common ground.”

Brady also addressed the skepticism within the House Freedom Caucus over tax credits and entitlements.

“Where I really see them focusing on is the Medicare side of this. And so we’ll have to find common ground between states that want to continue to expand and those who think it is time to do more cost sharing at the state level,” Brady said. “I think we can do this. We have far more in common in this regard than we do apart.”

He went on to add, “These are the Senate rules. We are trying to cram twenty pounds of reforms into that five pound bag that we’re given by the Senate. So every opportunity we have to do more we want to. From that standpoint I think we’re all aligned in the House in that regard.”

The motivation to get everyone on board comes down to taking advantage of the opportunity to fulfill a long-term Republican Party promise to finally repeal ObamaCare said Brady.

As for the Budget Committee on Thursday, Brady believes all will go well.

“Obviously they’re melding two committee products. We will continue to look for ideas, to ways to improve the legislation as it goes through the rules committee next week and to the House floor in the future. So look, we’re not done yet in the sense that we’re trying to incorporate every good idea. That can pass the house and that can pass muster in the Senate.”