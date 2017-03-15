Journalists Obtain 2005 Trump Tax Document

President Donald Trump paid $38 million in taxes on more than $150 million in income in 2005, the White House said on Tuesday (March 14), responding to an MSNBC report that the network had obtained two pages of the returns.

MSNBC host Rachel Maddow said she received the documents from journalist David Cay Johnston, who said on her show that he received them in the mail.

The returns, which MSNBC posted on its website, showed Trump paid an effective tax rate of 25 percent. The White House said in a statement that Trump, as head of the Trump Organization, had a responsibility "to pay no more tax than legally required".

Trump wrote off $100 million in losses to reduce his federal taxes, according to the documents.

The White House said Trump took into account "large scale depreciation for construction".

Trump has refused to release his tax returns, saying his taxes were under audit by the Internal Revenue Service.

"Came in the mail over the transom. And there is absolutely nothing improper about journalists, if you haven't solicited something, getting it over the transom. And by the way, let me point out it's entirely possible that Donald sent this to me. Donald Trump has, over the years, leaked all sorts of things," Johnston said.

Presidents and major candidates for the White House have routinely released their income tax returns. Experts say an IRS audit does not bar someone from releasing the documents.