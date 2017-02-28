Trump's First Speech to Congress LIVE

President Trump is delivering his first speech to Congress. Wall and Main Street are listening closely for updates on key policies that will shape corporate tax reform, immigration, defense spending and trade. The speech comes as U.S. stocks sit at record levels...Trump’s remarks may dictate whether that run continues. Follow FOXBusiness.com LIVE here for all the developments before, during and after the historic speech.
