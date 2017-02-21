Trump to Leave Protections for 'Dreamer' Migrants

President Donald Trump's administration will leave protections in place for immigrants who entered the country illegally as children, known as "dreamers," but will consider all other illegal immigrants subject to deportation, according to guidance released on Tuesday.

The guidance from the Department of Homeland Security is the implementation plan for executive orders on border security and immigration enforcement Trump signed Jan. 25.

