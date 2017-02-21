On Our Radar

Trump to Leave Protections for 'Dreamer' Migrants

A protester holds her sign up as immigrants and community leaders rally in front of the U.S. Supreme Court to mark the one-year anniversary of President Barack Obama's executive orders on immigration in Washington, November 20, 2015.

President Donald Trump's administration will leave protections in place for immigrants who entered the country illegally as children, known as "dreamers," but will consider all other illegal immigrants subject to deportation, according to guidance released on Tuesday.

The guidance from the Department of Homeland Security is the implementation plan for executive orders on border security and immigration enforcement Trump signed Jan. 25.

