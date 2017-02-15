Andy Puzder Withdraws His Nomination as Labor Department Secretary

Fast-food chain executive Andrew Puzder formally withdrew his name from consideration to be U.S. Secretary of Labor on Wednesday amid mounting concerns he could not win enough Republican support to get confirmed by the U.S. Senate.

"After careful consideration and discussions with my family, I am withdrawing my nomination for Secretary of Labor," Puzder said in a statement.

"While I won't be serving in the administration, I fully support the President and his highly qualified team."