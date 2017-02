A South Korean court on Thursday ruled against Nissan Motor Co <7201.T> in an emissions case, a court spokesman told Reuters, without immediately providing the reason behind the ruling.

Continue Reading Below

Nissan sued South Korea's environment ministry last year after it accused the Japanese automaker of cheating on emissions with its Qashqai diesel sports utility vehicle.

(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)