White House Spokesman: Trump Administration Reviewing Cuba Policy

The Trump administration is in the midst "of a full review of all U.S. policies towards Cuba," with a focus on its human rights policies, as part of a commitment to such rights for citizens throughout the world, a White House spokesman said on Friday.

Continue Reading Below

White House spokesman Sean Spicer made the comment during a press conference in response to a question about whether the administration of President Donald Trump planned any policy changes toward Cuba.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey; Writing by Eric Walsh, Editing by Franklin Paul)