Uber CEO quits Trump's business advisory group: sources

Uber CEO Travis Kalanick attends the summer World Economic Forum in Tianjin, China, June 26, 2016. REUTERS/Shu Zhang

SAN FRANCISCO –  Uber Technologies Inc [UBER.UL] Chief Executive Officer Travis Kalanick has quit President Donald Trump's business advisory group, sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

Kalanick's resignation comes after days of criticism about the executive's decision to work with the president. The move could put pressure on other CEOs expected to attend a meeting with Trump on Friday.

(Reporting By Heather Somerville, writing Peter Henderson; Editing by David Gregorio)