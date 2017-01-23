Trump to CEOs: We’ll Cut Regulations by 75 Percent

President Trump kicked off his first formal day in the White House on Monday by meeting with some of the country’s top business leaders and promising them fewer regulations and lower taxes.

“We think we can cut regulations by 75%. Maybe more. But by 75%. …when you want to expand your plant, or when Mark [Fields] wants to come in and build a big massive plant, or when Dell wants to come in and do something monstrous and special, you'll have your approvals really fast,” Trump told the CEOs.

Here is a look at who was in attendance.