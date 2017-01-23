Trump meeting with leaders of building, sheet metal unions: sources

President Donald Trump planned to meet on Monday at the White House with leaders of construction and sheet metal unions, two sources with knowledge of the meetings told Reuters.

Sean McGarvey, president of the North America's Building Trades Unions, Terry O'Sullivan, president of the Laborers' International Union of North America (LIUNA) and Joseph Sellers, president of SMART, a sheet metal union, were among those who planned to attend, the sources said on condition of anonymity.

The union meeting follows a gathering of 12 chief executives of large companies at the White House to discuss revitalizing the U.S. manufacturing economy.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Writing by Doina Chiacu)