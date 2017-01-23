Chile seeks meetings with TPP members plus China, South Korea

Chile will continue to pursue bilateral trade deals now that the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) is off the table after U.S. President Donald Trump's executive order, Foreign Minister Heraldo Munoz told journalists on Monday.

Continue Reading Below

The South American country has proposed meetings with TPP members as well as China and South Korea and has had positive reactions at a high level, Munoz said at a press conference.

(This story corrects minister's first name from to Heraldo from Herald)

(Reporting by Rosalba O'Brien; Writing by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Chris Reese)