Rand Paul: Trump Will Repeal Regulations on Day 1

During an interview with the FOX Business Network’s Maria Bartiromo, former Republican Presidential Candidate Senator Rand Paul, (R-Ky.), said regulations would be a top priority for Donald Trump on his first day as the President of the United States.

“On day one,” Paul said, “you’ll see half a dozen, maybe a dozen regulations repealed.” He added, “The Senate wants to do the same thing.”

He thinks Trump could use executive orders to reverse “EPA regulations that have gone too far.”

But, he said, the main point will be to allow businesses to operate more freely.

“What we are talking about is keeping a baseline of lower regulations that are reasonable but allow jobs to be created,” he said. “I promise you, you’re going to see a big flurry of this on day one.”