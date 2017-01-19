Trump Takes Office at Madame Tussauds

Madame Tussauds Wax Museum had a busy 2016 keeping up with the presidential election. Though the museum did have a seated statue of Trump already that needed to be updated, Tussauds began working on new wax heads of both Trump and Democratic challenger Hillary Clinton during the general election because they take so long to create. Once Trump won the election, they completed his statue.

Comedian and radio talk show host Joe Piscopo and FBN's Maria Bartiromo toured the Madame Tussauds Washington, D.C. location to see some of the statues of past presidents, from George Washington to Barack Obama, as well as statues of presidential candidates and the new statue of President-elect Trump.

When Bartiromo explained that the statues at Madame Tussauds take approximately three to four months to create, Piscopo joked, “That’s about the same time it takes to repeal Obamacare.”

When viewing the President Nixon statue, Piscopo discussed the dramatic shift in presidential politics over the last four decades and how it has been covered in the media.

“Think of the things that have happened since Watergate that just really, that you cover every day on Mornings with Maria, that I do on the radio show. It pales, Watergate pales in comparison to a lot that’s happening today.”