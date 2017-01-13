Rep. Issa: Obamacare Didn't Do Anything to Lower the Cost of Health Care

As House Republicans begin the process of repealing the Affordable Care Act, Rep. Darrell Issa, (R-Calif.), discussed the repeal and replace process and the ultimate goals of any new health care legislation.

Issa explained that Republicans want to include Democrats in the process, telling the FOX Business Network’s Maria Bartiromo, “The Speaker has made a commitment to make sure the process is open, but at the same time actually puts the ‘affordable’ in the Affordable Care Act.”

Issa said that though Republicans were quick to begin efforts to repeal Obamacare, it will be a slow process in order to ensure a smooth transition to new health care legislation.

“Just how the Affordable Care Act was phased in over a number of years, we’re going to be phasing out many of its parts over a number years.”

But, according to Issa, patience in handling the transformation to new health care reform is worth it if the goals are met, such as allowing consumers to use the doctors they want.

“We’re not afraid to have it take two, even three years as some Senators have said, but we want to begin the process of letting you get that doctor you used to have, that you want to get back.”

Issa took issue with the lack of tort reform in the Affordable Care Act and the law’s impact on health care costs.

“It subsidized health care, but subsidized health care is simply a matter of shifting from one pocket to another, an ever increasing cost.”

Issa reassured consumers that reducing health care costs is a priority for House Speaker Paul Ryan.

“He’s demanding that we have solutions that help lower the cost and maintain the availability and we’re going to do that.”