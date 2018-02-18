On Our Radar

The New Stock Market Normal Is Not What You Think!

Markets ETF Trends

This article was originally published on ETFTrends.com.

Continue Reading Below

By Preston McSwain via Iris.xyz

Stocks Are Risky – This is Not the New Normal, Just Normal

“The New Normal”, first coined in September 2009 to describe market changes “that may forever change the world”, has become a favorite on Wall Street and in the financial press.

It’s quite catchy.  Someone should have trademarked it.  Beyond its clickbait appeal, though, was it just another example of a haloed Wall Street prognosticator setting unrealistic market expectations?

New Normal circa 2009 suggested that the world was about to enter a prolonged period of lower stock market returns.  Instead, as has happened before, risk assets, such as stocks, have provided long-term investors with handsome returns.

Continue Reading Below

Yes, the prognostications of 2009 were worth little to no weight.  Lest you think this characterization is a little too critical, the evidence behind this statement can be found in our recent posts titled “Why I Don’t Make Forecasts” and “Groundhog Day” (click the links to read).  The pieces aren’t long and contain data showing why I’ve never heard a seasoned professional deny – in private – that market predictions are never in doubt, but often wrong.

More to the point of the title of this piece, though, the New Normal didn’t bring any new – just the normal.

Click here to read the full story on Iris.xyz.

More from ETF Trends

Read more at ETFtrends.com >