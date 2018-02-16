Why Shares of V.F. Corporation Are Down 10% on Friday

What happened?

Shares of V.F. Corporation (NYSE: VFC), a lifestyle-apparel company better recognized through its brands including North Face, Timberland, Vans, Lee, Wrangler, and Nautica, among others, are down 10% as of 3:05 p.m. EST after fourth-quarter earnings and sales disappointed investors.

VF Corp.'s revenue checked in 20% higher year over year, to $3.65 billion, thanks in part to a $247 million contribution from its Williamson-Dickie acquisition. Excluding that, revenue was still up 12% on a comparable basis. Despite the gains, that number fell slightly short of analysts' estimates calling for $3.66 billion. The bottom line also barely missed estimates, checking in with adjusted earnings of $1.01 per share compared to analysts' call for $1.02 per share.

Despite VF Corp. falling just short of estimates, its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Steve Rendle had a positive outlook:

I am confident that our investments will accelerate growth and drive even stronger long-term value for shareholders. We remain in the early phase of a multi-year journey to become a purpose-led, agile, consumer-centric organization. I am pleased with our early progress and look forward to building on our momentum in 2018.

VF Corp. also announced its decision to sell its Nautica brand. The company has already reclassified the business as "discontinued operations" and hopes to find a buyer for the brand. It's currently in talks with a number of potential buyers.

Despite the stock gaining 39% in 2017, investors weren't thrilled with the quarter. This sentiment could be attributed to the pessimism in U.S. apparel retail, in general.

