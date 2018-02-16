US stocks steady, poised for sixth-consecutive session of gains

U.S. stocks steadied in the afternoon trading session, gaining some momentum after a range-bound start, which proceeded as investors gauged the latest economic data and corporate earnings reports.

The Dow is up by triple-digits and the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 are also higher, putting them all on track to finish higher for the sixth consecutive session, rebounding from their recent sell-off.

On Friday, investors were digesting the latest batch of corporate earnings. A consistent stream of positive corporate results and the expectation that companies’ profits will continue to grow because of tax reform have been increasing investors’ confidence and driving share prices higher.

Economic data released Friday included housing starts, which showed building permits hit a 10 1/2-year high in January.

Earlier in February, signs of an uptick in inflation spooked investors. But on Thursday U.S. stocks shook off another rising inflation report as the producer price index climbed, with core PPI growing 2.5% over the past 12 months in its strongest ascent since August 2014.

In commodities, gold was little changed Friday but was headed toward a healthy weekly advance of 3%. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures were also little changed. Oil services company Baker Hughes (BHGE) will release its weekly rig count Friday afternoon.