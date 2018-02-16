Reports: Jewelers to be summoned in India bank scam probe

Reports say that Indian investigators have ordered two wealthy jewelers to be questioned about an alleged $1.8 billion banking scam.

The reports Friday by the news agency Press Trust of India and other media came a day after authorities raided the homes and offices of Nirav Modi and his business partner Mehul Choksi, seizing nearly $800 million in jewels and gold.

They cited unidentified officials saying that investigators ordered the men to appear within a week. The men are thought to have left India last month, before the scam was discovered.

An official complaint says the two men, along with Modi's wife and brother, worked with two employees of the Punjab National Bank to get fake "letters of understanding" that enabled them to get loans overseas.