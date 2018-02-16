Recalls this week: bicycles, children's rompers

A line of children's rompers with snaps that pose a choking hazard to young children are among this week's recalled consumer products. Others include glass tables and hair dryers.

Here's a more detailed look:

CHILDREN'S ROMPERS

DETAILS: Two styles of children's rompers sold in sizes 0-3 months and 18-24 months. They are Vermillion Painted OPP Floral Romper with style number 7F32500, and the Shocking Fuchsia Rose Romper with style number 7F32504. The Vermillion rompers are red with white floral print, and the Shocking Fuchsia are maroon with a pink floral print. The style number is printed on a tag sewn on the inside of the garment located in the waist area. They were sold at Nordstrom, Von Maur and various boutique stores nationwide and at teacollection.com from July 2017 through December 2017.

WHY: The snaps near the collar can detach, posing a choking hazard to young children.

INCIDENTS: Five reports of the snaps detaching from the garments. No injuries have been reported.

HOW MANY: About 3,800 in the U.S. and 140 in Canada.

FOR MORE: Call Tea Collection at 866-374-8747 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, send email to service@teacollection.com or visit www.teacollection.com and click on the recall tab at the bottom of the page for more information.

GLASS TABLES

DETAILS: West Elm Jensen rectangular glass tables. Only rectangular tables with SKU number 4737003 or 7912629 are included in the recall. The SKU number is printed on the table's packaging. They were sold at West Elm stores nationwide, West Elm's catalog and westelm.com from September 2014 through December 2016.

WHY: The tempered glass top can shatter unexpectedly, posing a laceration and injury hazard to the user or bystanders.

INCIDENTS: Nine reports of the glass table top shattering. No injuries have been reported.

HOW MANY: About 5,400.

FOR MORE: Call West Elm toll-free at 833-216-6974 from 7 a.m. to midnight ET daily or online at www.westelm.com and click on "Safety Recalls" for more information.

HAIR DRYERS

DETAILS: The Ionic Pro 2000 and 2000W hand-held hair dryers sold under the ISO Beauty and Proliss brand names. The bottom rear of the dryers has "ISO" or "Proliss" printed and model number HD-1820. The dryers were sold in the following colors: black, white, white pearl, peacock, white zebra, pink leopard, blue, and giraffe.

WHY: The cord can become brittle near the base of the dryer, posing burn hazards.

INCIDENTS: Thirty-five reports of the dryers sparking or smoking, including two reports of flames coming from the dryers and three reported burn injuries to hands or fingers.

HOW MANY: About 73,000 in the U.S. and about 1,000 units were sold in Canada.

FOR MORE: Call ISO Beauty at 800-490-5919 between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m. PT Monday through Friday or visit isobeauty.com and click on "Product Recall" for more information.

ELECTRIC BLANKETS

DETAILS: Rural King's electric heated blankets and throws. Model numbers starting with BLV-OB and ending in 200, 201A, 201B, 201C, 202, 202BN, 202CM, 203, 204A1, 204A2, 204A3, 204A2BR, 204A2CM, 205B1, 205B2, 205B3 or 206C1 can be found on a corner tag. Matton Rural King Supply Inc. is printed on the back of the tag. They were sold at Rural King stores nationwide and at www.ruralking.com from October 2017 through December 2017.

WHY: The blankets' and throws' electric cord can overheat and catch on fire, posing fire and burn hazards.

INCIDENTS: Four reports of the blankets and throws overheating. Two incidents resulted in fires and one burn injury to a consumer's foot.

HOW MANY: About 9,600.

FOR MORE: Call Rural King at 800-561-1752 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or visit www.ruralking.com and click on the "Safety Recall Information" link at the bottom of the page for more information.

BICYCLES

DETAILS: All model year 2018 Specialized Allez (Base), Allez Sport, and Allez Elite road racing bicycles. The recalled bicycles have an alloy frame and composite fork. "Specialized" is printed on the downtube, "Allez" is printed on the bottom of each fork leg and "FACT" is printed on the inside of the left fork leg. They were sold at Specialized retailers nationwide from July 2017 through December 2017.

WHY: The fork on the bicycle can break and cause the rider to lose control, posing a crash hazard.

INCIDENTS: One report of cracking in the fork. No crashes or injuries have been reported.

HOW MANY: About 5,550 in the U.S., about 390 in Canada, and 260 in Mexico.

FOR MORE: Call An Authorized Specialized Retailer directly or Specialized Bicycle Components Inc. at 877-808-8154 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, send email to ridercare@specialized.com or visit www.specialized.com and click on "Safety Notices" for more information.