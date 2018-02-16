Hovnanian and Deere rise while Kraft Heinz and VF slide

Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Friday:

Kraft Heinz Co., down $1.91 to $70.80

The food conglomerate had a weak quarter as cheese sales declined.

Deere & Co., up $2.63 to $169.44

The farm equipment maker raised its annual profit and sales forecasts.

V.F. Corp., down $9.30 up $74.64

The clothing company had a solid quarter, but after a cold winter, analysts had hoped for better.

Shake Shack Inc. down $3.18 to $38.03

The burger chain's sales forecasts for 2018 were lower than analysts expected.

Ryder System Inc., down $8.31 to $76.43

The truck leasing company gave a lower-than-expected profit forecast and said the used vehicle market remains weak.

Hovnanian Enterprises Inc., up 12 cents to $2.24

Homebuilders rose after the Commerce Department said construction of new homes jumped last month.

Campbell Soup Co., down $1.53 to $46.17

The packaged food company said sales of soups fell as a dispute with an important customer continued to hurt its business.

Jack in the Box Inc., down $5.99 to $91.60

The activist investment firm Jana Partners disclosed a bigger investment in the fast food chain.