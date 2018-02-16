Can Qualcomm Close This NXP Semiconductors Merger Anytime Soon?

Chip giant Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) has updated its tender offer for every share of automotive computing expert NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ: NXPI) again. The number of shares committed to Qualcomm's $110 all-cash offer per NXP have been dwindling over the last year, with a temporary respite in October.

Let's have a look at the new state of affairs.

By the numbers

When NXP shareholders commit their stubs to Qualcomm's offer, the shares may be withdrawn at any time. Here's the latest tally:

Offer Update NXP Shares Tendered % of Shares Tendered February 2018 5.3 million 1.5% January 2018 5.7 million 1.7% December 2017 6.6 million 1.9% November 2017 8.1 million 2.4% October 2017 12.3 million 3.6% September 2017 10.9 million 3.2% August 2017 23.5 million 6.9% July 2017 25.6 million 7.6% June 28, 2017 42.2 million 12.5% June 1, 2017 47.7 million 14.1% May 2017 50.3 million 14.9% April 2017 54.8 million 16.3% March 2017 58.0 million 17.2% February 2017 49.6 million 14.8%

What's new?

Qualcomm reported the updated numbers without any commentary or background material, a common practice since last summer. European regulators gave their final thumbs-up four weeks ago, removing one of the last remaining roadblocks and setting the stage for a quick South Korean approval. At this point, only China hasn't given the go-ahead for Qualcomm to complete its NXP buyout.

Beyond this, the only additional detail would be the fact that this extension of the tender offer will expire at the close of business on Feb. 23. That's actually noteworthy, because Qualcomm's tender offer renewals have been arriving in monthly intervals so far. This time, it's just a two-week gap. Does this indicate a greater chance that the deal could be completed before this expiration? I hesitate to make that suggestion, because it flies in the face of lukewarm investor interest, but can't deny that it looks like a logical explanation.

"The transaction is expected to close in early 2018," according to the press materials -- a verbatim quote from the January update. It's still pretty early, so I might not be wrong after all.

What's next?

According to Qualcomm CFO George Davis, Qualcomm could complete this deal very quickly following Chinese approvals, putting down the final John Hancock as soon as three weeks later.

Shareholders might disagree, though. Activist analyst firm Elliott Advisors continues to push for a higher closing price, looking for a final price tag north of $135 per share. NXP shares continue to trade above Qualcomm's committed $110 offer per share, clocking in at $118.50 on Feb. 16. Meeting Elliott's demands would add another $8.5 billion to an already huge $38 billion deal price, and Qualcomm would need to come up with that additional cash somehow -- or add a share-based component to this all-cash agreement.

But that idea could actually work in Qualcomm's favor. The company is battling a hostile takeover attempt by fellow chip designer Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO). Overpaying for NXP on purpose could drive that unwelcome suitor away. Qualcomm would be cutting off its nose to spite its face, sure, but stranger things have happened. This type of move would involve an even larger increase than the $135 per share suggested by Elliott Advisors.

This three-way merger drama will play out one way or another in the next couple of months, and it's not at all obvious how the play will end. Take a seat; I'll bring the popcorn.

