Why NetApp Inc. Shares Fell 14.2% Today

What happened

Continue Reading Below

Shares of NetApp (NASDAQ: NTAP) fell as much as 14.2% lower on Thursday morning, following the release of the data storage expert's third-quarter results. As of 10:00 AM EST, the stock had made a modest recovery to trade 12.6% lower instead.

So what

Top-line revenues rose 9% year over year to $1.52 billion, just above the Street's $1.5 billion consensus estimates. On the bottom line, adjusted earnings landed at $0.99 per share, a 21% year-over-year improvement. Here, analysts had been looking for a $0.91 profit per share. The revenue result was above the midpoint of management's guidance for the quarter; Earnings rose above $0.94, the top end of the official guidance range.

Looking ahead, NetApp's fourth-quarter guidance was in line with current analyst expectations.

Now what

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Merely adequate guidance wasn't enough to impress investors this time. Looking back to the second-quarter earnings release, shares jumped 17% higher on a beat-and-raise report that exceeded analyst views in both the present and future tenses.

NetApp's healthy results tap into the booming markets for cloud computing and large-scale data analysis. I would argue that today's pullback is a mistake. NetApp shares are now trading at just 16 times trailing earnings and 14 times forward estimates.

10 stocks we like better than NetApp

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now... and NetApp wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

Click here to learn about these picks!

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 5, 2018

Anders Bylund has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.