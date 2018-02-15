US stock market moving in and out of negative territory

Stocks turned negative in midday trading Thursday and were moving in and out of negative territory.

At one point the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose above the 25,000-point milestone as investors returned to focusing on the strong economy and shrugged off higher interest rates. But the optimism didn't last.

Meanwhile, the 10-year Treasury note yield touched 2.944%, the highest in more than 4 years.

The Dow is on pace for its longest daily winning streak in two months and the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq are headed for their longest in five weeks. Volatility once again eased, with the VIX Index falling to its lowest since Feb. 2.

"I imagine investors will still be somewhat cautious despite the encouraging rebound we’re seeing which will leave markets a little vulnerable to further drops" said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at Oanda. "The fundamental backdrop remains strong but rising yields on the back of higher interest rate expectations does appear to be spooking investors and with the 10-year Treasury now nearing 3% for the first time in four years, any sharp rises may continue to weigh on equity markets."

Investors examined another inflation report Thursday in the form of producer prices, which measure inflation on the wholesale level. PPI came in at 0.4%, matching the Reuters estimate.

On Wednesday, markets digested a jump in inflation on the retail level as consumer prices rose 0.5% last month, putting CPI at 2.1% on an annual basis.

“Markets have settled back into their routine of steady gains it seems, as the earthquake moment prompted by the US CPI reading passes,” said Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at IG. "The decision appears to be to resume selling the dollar, furiously buying up non-U.S. assets wherever they can be found, but also going back into U.S. equities with gusto."