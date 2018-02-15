Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers.
TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS
1. Paul McCartney; $5,506,696; $131.30.
2. Bruno Mars; $2,932,348; $108.20.
3. Guns N' Roses; $2,011,741; $140.55.
4. Depeche Mode; $1,793,298; $88.56.
5. Lady Gaga; $1,636,303; $106.31.
6. Dead & Company; $1,590,747; $107.73.
7. Jay-Z; $1,499,286; $101.76.
8. The Weeknd; $1,385,318; $90.50.
9. Foo Fighters; $990,177; $90.18.
10. Little Mix; $984,689; $55.69.
11. Enrique Iglesias / Pitbull; $938,445; $90.66.
12. The Killers; $931,957; $72.03.
13. Trans-Siberian Orchestra; $889,185; $60.45.
14. Scorpions; $821,175; $106.93.
15. Imagine Dragons; $776,968; $61.69.
16. Chris Stapleton; $701,151; $50.93.
17. André Rieu; $668,782; $91.69.
18. Janet Jackson; $591,279; $74.45.
19. Ozuna; $577,672; $71.26.
20. Fall Out Boy; $523,321; $59.30.
