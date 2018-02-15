Markets Right Now: Stock indexes open higher on Wall Street

The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street after several U.S. companies reported solid results.

Cisco Systems, one of the 30 stocks in the Dow Jones industrial average, added 4.6 percent early Thursday after releasing earnings that were much higher than investors were expecting.

TripAdvisor soared 11 percent after reporting a narrower loss than analysts expected.

The gains put the market on track for its fifth consecutive gain. Stocks are still well below the record highs they set three weeks ago.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 16 points, or 0.6 percent, to 2,715.

The Dow rose 208 points, or 0.8 percent, to 25,098. The Nasdaq climbed 43 points, or 0.6 percent, to 7,189.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury held steady at 2.91 percent.