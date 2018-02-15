Key senator to stop blocking US arms sales to Persian Gulf

A key U.S. senator says he will no longer block Persian Gulf nations from buying American-made lethal weapons even though the diplomatic crisis between Qatar and its neighbors remains in a stalemate.

Last year Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Corker said he was putting a "blanket hold" on sales to Gulf Cooperation Council countries. The goal was to put pressure on Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and others to resolve their dispute.

But Corker says there's still no clear path to resolution. He says he's lifting the hold because it's important that the U.S. maintain close security and counterterrorism cooperation with those countries.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is welcoming the move.

Under U.S. law, Congress reviews and can block sales of U.S.-made weapons to foreign nations.