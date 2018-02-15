Dog food is withdrawn over concerns about euthanasia drug

The J.M. Smucker Co. is withdrawing some shipments of dog food amid reports that it could be tainted with traces of a drug used to euthanize animals.

The company says it is pulling back shipments of several varieties of wet canned Gravy Train , Kibble 'N Bits , Skippy and Ol' Roy brands. It says it is investigating how the euthanasia drug pentobarbital got into its supply chain and is focusing on a single supplier of a minor ingredient used at one manufacturing facility.

The recalls come after WJLA-TV in Washington, D.C., says it tested 15 cans of Gravy Train. It found nine cans, or 60 percent of the sample, tested positive for pentobarbital.