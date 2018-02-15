Cryptocurrency mining is impacting the search for alien life: Report

The cryptocurrency craze is making it more difficult for scientists to secure the equipment they need to search space for alien life, according to a researcher at the University of California Berkeley’s Search For Extraterrestrial Life (SETI) Research Center.

The practice of “mining” for cryptocurrencies like bitcoin and ethereum requires a massive amount of computing power. Dr. Dan Werthimer, chief scientist at Berkeley SETI, says his team is struggling to find the powerful computer chips it needs to process data from its listening arrays, which scan the universe for radio transmissions, because the same chips, called graphics processing units (GPUs), are being used to mine for cryptocurrencies.

"We'd like to use the latest GPUs [graphics processing units]... and we can't get 'em," Werthimer told the BBC. "This is a new problem, it's only happened on orders we've been trying to make in the last couple of months."

A massive surge in the value of bitcoin, ethereum and litecoin in recent months has generated an unprecedented global demand for cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin’s value has risen more than 800% since February 2017, rising as high as $19,206 per coin last December before plunging to about $10,000 as of this week.

Business leaders from JPMorgan Chase (JPM) CEO Jamie Dimon to billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban have publicly discussed whether cryptocurrencies, which have displayed extreme volatility, are a bubble or a financial opportunity.

Wethimer says SETI is interested in expanding its infrastructure at observatories in West Virginia and Australia, but has been unable to secure the necessary gear.

"We've got the money, we've contacted the vendors, and they say, 'We just don't have them'," he said.