US stock market pingpongs following inflation data

U.S. stocks have been volatile, with futures swinging between gains and losses as traders digested the larger-than-expected reading on January inflation.

Continue Reading Below

The Dow Jones Industrial Average opened with triple-digit losses, with futures erasing pre-market gains after the January Consumer Price Index (CPI) was released. But, as trading continued stocks clawed into positive territory.

CPI jumped by 0.5% in January. Economists surveyed by Reuters expected the CPI to have increased by 0.3% in January, compared to the 0.2% in December.

Inflation has recently hit the markets, and was attributed to the market sell-off that started on Feb. 2.

Other data released pre-bell included retail sales data, which were softer than expected.