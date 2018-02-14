On Our Radar

US stock market pingpongs following inflation data

By Economic Indicators FOXBusiness

The Dow has broken its six-day streak of 500-plus point swings and former Commissioner at the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission Bart Chilton says the government could tame the expected market pullback. video

Volatility is part of the markets: Bart Chilton

The Dow has broken its six-day streak of 500-plus point swings and former Commissioner at the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission Bart Chilton says the government could tame the expected market pullback.

U.S. stocks have been volatile, with futures swinging between gains and losses as traders digested the larger-than-expected reading on January inflation.

Continue Reading Below

The Dow Jones Industrial Average opened with triple-digit losses, with futures erasing pre-market gains after the January Consumer Price Index (CPI) was released. But, as trading continued stocks clawed into positive territory.

CPI jumped by 0.5% in January. Economists surveyed by Reuters expected the CPI to have increased by 0.3% in January, compared to the 0.2% in December.

More from FOX Business

Inflation has recently hit the markets, and was attributed to the market sell-off that started on Feb. 2.

Other data released pre-bell included retail sales data, which were softer than expected.

 