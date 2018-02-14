US stock market climbs despite strong inflation data

U.S. stocks turned moderately higher Wednesday in early afternoon trading, as investors shrugged off a surprisingly strong report of inflation last month.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average opened with triple-digit losses, after the January Consumer Price Index (CPI) report was released. But as trading continued stocks clawed into positive territory.

The CPI jumped by 0.5% in January. Economists surveyed by Reuters expected the CPI to have increased by 0.3% in January, compared to the 0.2% in December.

Rising inflation spooks investors because it increases the likelihood that the U.S. central bank, the Federal Reserve, will more aggressively raise interest rates.

In late-morning trading, the 30-stock Dow rose to 26,642.14, or 0.1%, while the S&P climbed to 2670.38, or 0.3% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite edged up to 7070.09, or 0.82%.

The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury bond climbed to 2.9% from 2.837% on Tuesday. The yield or interest rates on bonds moves in the opposite direction from the price.

Inflation has recently hit the markets, and was attributed to the market sell-off that started on Feb. 2.

Meanwhile gold, which is often seen as a hedge against inflation, rose to $1,348.80 per ounce, a 1.38% gain.