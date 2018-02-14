Stocks look to carry rally into a fourth day

After two rollercoaster weeks in equity markets, shares have posted gains in three consecutive trading session and may be heading for a fourth.

Dow Jones futures were rising by 0.61%. The S&P 500 added 0.45% and the Nasdaq Composite was up 0.50%.

Stocks on Tuesday rose for a third day after trading lower through midday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 39.18 points, or 0.16%, to 24,640.45. The S&P 500 added 6.94 points, or 0.26%, to 2,662.94. The Nasdaq Composite was up 31.55 points, or 0.45%, at 7,013.51.

The CBOE Volatility Index, Wall Street’s “fear gauge” and a measure of expected market swings, slipped below 25 after hitting a 52-week high of around 50 last week.

Today’s trading could be guided by the latest report on U.S. inflation.

The Consumer Price Index probably increased 0.3 percent in January boosted by rising gasoline and rents according to a Reuters survey of economists.

CPI gained 0.2 percent in December.

In Asia, the Nikkei Stock Average lost 0.4%, falling to a four-month closing low. The index is also down for the 12th session in 15.

Stock benchmarks in Hong Kong and South Korea rose at least 1%.



The Kospi was helped by a 3% jump in Samsung Electronics. That put the electronic giant's gains for the week at 9.5%.

Markets there are closed for the rest of the week for the Lunar New Year holiday.

Chinese equities came off early declines ahead of the holidays. China's markets will be closed from Thursday until Feb. 22.