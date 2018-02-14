On Our Radar

Stock market extends rally as tech, bank shares jump

By Economic Indicators FOXBusiness

The Dow has broken its six-day streak of 500-plus point swings and former Commissioner at the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission Bart Chilton says the government could tame the expected market pullback. video

Volatility is part of the markets: Bart Chilton

Wall Street extended its rally to a fourth consecutive day Wednesday, as technology and bank shares carried stocks higher.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 253.04 points, or 1.03%, to 24,893.49. The S&P 500 rose 35.69 points, or 1.34%, to 2,698.63. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite was up 130.10 points, or 1.86%, at 7,143.62. The Dow and S&P 500 returned to positive territory for the year.

Stocks have bounced back after suffering steep losses last week. Investors bid up stocks Wednesday despite a new report that revealed a faster rise in inflation than expected. Consumer prices climbed 2.1% in January, more than economists anticipated. Concerns over growing inflation and higher interest rates helped fuel the market’s recent sell-off.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note hit a new four-year high of 2.92% in Wednesday trading. Gold, seen as a hedge against inflation, surged 1.8% to $1,354 an ounce.

The CBOE Volatility Index, Wall Street’s “fear gauge,” continued its retreat. The VIX was down 23% in recent trading, slipping to 19.31 compared to its high of around 50 last week.

West Texas Intermediate crude rose $1.41, or 2.4%, to $60.60 a barrel. Oil stocks contributed to Wednesday’s rally, as the energy sector advanced 1.5%. Technology names rose about 2%.

Financials also led the way higher, responding to higher bond yields. JPMorgan Chase (JPM) gained 2.3%.

Shares of Chipotle (CMG) surged 15% after announcing that it hired Taco Bell CEO Brian Niccol to lead the company.

