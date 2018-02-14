Netflix and Fossil jump while Groupon and Ventas stumble

Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Wednesday:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc., up $38.58 to $289.91

The Mexican food chain named the CEO of Taco Bell as its next CEO.

Netflix Inc., up $7.73 to $266

The streaming video company signed a deal with writer and producer Ryan Murphy to produce new series and films.

Fossil Group Inc., up $7.38 to $16.97

After years of declines, the watchmaker had a stronger fourth quarter than analysts expected.

Acco Brands Inc., up $1.80 to $12.95

The office supply company had a solid fourth quarter and said it will start paying a quarterly dividend of 6 cents.

Infinity Property and Casualty Corp., up $19 to $115.05

The auto insurer agreed to be bought by Kemper for $1.41 billion, or $129 a share.

Groupon Inc., down 49 cents to $4.71

Investors were disappointed with the online deals service's forecasts for 2018.

Baidu Inc., up $10.29 to $235.89

The Chinese e-commerce company posted a bigger profit and more revenue than analysts expected.

Ventas Inc., down $1.10 to $49.62

Bond yields spiked Wednesday, and investors sold high-dividend stocks including real estate investment trusts.